Reopening New Jersey: One of Morey's Piers in Wildwood will remain closed

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is some unwelcome news for a community on the Jersey shore.One of the popular Morey's Piers in Wildwood will be closed for the summer.The exact pier that will remain closed has yet to be decided.Reports say it is also likely Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club will remain closed for the 2020 season.No opening date has been announced for the rest of the complex.