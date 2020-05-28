Reopening New Jersey: One of Morey's Piers in Wildwood will remain closed

One of the popular Morey's Piers in Wildwood will be closed for the summer.
The exact pier that will remain closed has yet to be decided.
Reports say it is also likely Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club will remain closed for the 2020 season.
No opening date has been announced for the rest of the complex.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county