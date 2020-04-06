coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A nurse at a Long Island hospital has died of the coronavirus, officials confirmed.

John Abruzzo began working at Huntington Hospital in 2002.

"We at Huntington Hospital are devastated by the loss of our colleague John Abruzzo, RN, from COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement. "He was among the brave caregivers dedicated to their patients during this challenging time."

Abruzzo was hired as a security officer in 2002 before becoming a nurse five years later, in 2007.

"Our team at Huntington Hospital is a family that now mourns the loss of one of its own," Chief Nursing Officer Susan Knoepffler said. "But as we grieve, we will also persevere in caring for our patients with the grace and strength that John displayed day in and day out."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyhuntingtoncoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhospitalhealth carenurses
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
White House to send more PPE to Long Island as cases increase
White House sending Suffolk County 200,000 masks
NY's COVID-19 death toll nears 4,200, but there's a glimmer of hope
Special Olympics officials establish interactive health, fitness program to keep athletes active
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio at Brooklyn Navy Yard
NYC closes city-run dog parks due to overcrowding
Inside a Brooklyn hospital on the frontlines of the crisis
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19
White House sending Suffolk County 200,000 masks
Show More
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Meadowlands field medical center opens in COVID-19 battle
American Airlines dramatically cuts service to NYC
Fired Amazon worker to lead protest in Staten Island
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
More TOP STORIES News