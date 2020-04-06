Coronavirus News: Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A nurse at a Long Island hospital has died of the coronavirus, officials confirmed.John Abruzzo began working at Huntington Hospital in 2002."We at Huntington Hospital are devastated by the loss of our colleague John Abruzzo, RN, from COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement. "He was among the brave caregivers dedicated to their patients during this challenging time."Abruzzo was hired as a security officer in 2002 before becoming a nurse five years later, in 2007."Our team at Huntington Hospital is a family that now mourns the loss of one of its own," Chief Nursing Officer Susan Knoepffler said. "But as we grieve, we will also persevere in caring for our patients with the grace and strength that John displayed day in and day out."