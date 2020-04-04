Coronavirus News: Nurse travels from Pennsylvania to fight COVID-19

Joining the front lines of the perilous COVID-19 crisis, Luke Adams, a registered nurse has traveled to Staten Island University Hospital from his home in Pennsylvania.
"Once somebody said we're going to need help, I actually left a job I was at with a day and a half notice and I said I gotta go," Adams said.
Adams, a registered nurse for 11 years, left his family behind and drove to New York City 10 days ago to help the desperate patients battling this pandemic.
"Everyday that I go I know I am doing exactly what I decided to do when I became a nurse," Adams said.
The city is desperate for front line health workers as this pandemic worsens. Adams spent the first nine days in his car.
Adams knew he didn't have a place to stay, so that's why he rented an SUV.
"I have been in the fetal position for nine or 10 days now so I'm happy to stretch my legs tonight," Adams said, finally in a hotel room.
"Through contracting, we have already in recent weeks added an additional 3,600 medical personnel," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
But the question is, where will they stay?
Alternative Business Accommodations (ABA) and IDEAL Furnished Housing, is offering apartments for first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff at an affordable cost.
However, more people could still need housing.
"If you are able to help, I would certainly hope you would go -- that's why I came," Adams said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address