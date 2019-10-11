Health & Fitness

New York becomes 1st state to require ingredient labels on menstrual products

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All tampons and pads sold in New York State will now be required to provide clear ingredient labels on their boxes, thanks to new legislation signed on Friday.

New York became the first state in the United States to require companies to disclose what ingredients are inside menstrual products.

The state claimed that these products can contain toxic and allergenic chemicals that can cause significant health concern, and providing ingredients will allow women to make informed decisions.

"Practically every product on the market today is required to list its ingredients, yet these items have inexplicably evaded this basic consumer protection," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The legislation will go into effect in 180 days. and manufacturers have 18 months to provide new packaging or labels.
