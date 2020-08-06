reopen ny

Reopen NY: Eviction moratorium extended 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday extended the eviction moratorium for another 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Court Administration is reviewing that executive order, but as of now, the pause on evictions remains in place.

Prior to the extension, hundreds of tenants who are on a rent strike and members of tenant unions across Brooklyn held a rally to demand such a shutdown on evictions and cancellation of rent.


