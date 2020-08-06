Reopen NY: Eviction moratorium extended 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

“It makes no sense for Con Ed’s CEOs to make millions when New Yorkers struggle to pay their bills.



We need a New Deal.



Let's make Public Power real." - @Bobby4Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/11NCIFlfEX — NYC-DSA Ecosocialist Working Group 🌹 (@NYCDSA_Climate) August 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6333409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday extended the eviction moratorium for another 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Office of Court Administration is reviewing that executive order, but as of now, the pause on evictions remains in place.Prior to the extension, hundreds of tenants who are on a rent strike and members of tenant unions across Brooklyn held a rally to demand such a shutdown on evictions and cancellation of rent.