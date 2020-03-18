Coronavirus News: New Rochelle lawyer with COVID-19 awakens from critical illness, says first words to wife: 'I love you so much'

Adina Garbuz said in a Facebook post that her husband Lawrence Garbuz is "awake and alert and seems to be on the road to recovery" after being in critical condition with COVID-19 for a number of weeks. She said his first words to her were "I love you so much!" as they communicated through video chat.
Adina Garbuz was also infected with COVID-19, along with her two children and neighbor, as well as one of her husband's friends and members of that man's family
She says he was not aware of his diagnosis, or of what has happened in the world since he became ill.
"Probably the sweetest moment of my life," she said in her Facebook post. "He then immediately asked if I, his kids, his mom, my parents, and all of the family was okay. He had no idea what was wrong with him but that is all he ever cares about on any day so no surprises there."
Adrina Garbuz says he is still healing, but on a "good trajectory."
"I would have waited longer to share but since so many of you have been on this journey with me, my family and my community asking and waiting to hear, I felt I could not hold off any longer," she said.
This update comes after a March 8 post when she first spoke out about her family's condition.
Garbuz commuted to his office on Metro-North, the New York Post reported, and had not visited any of the hot spots for the disease prior to the outbreak in the United States.
Here's her latest Facebook post on her husband's condition in its entirety:
It is with tremendous gratitude to God and boundless gratefulness to all of you around the world from all religions, cultures, and faiths who have prayed for my husband, I share very joyous news. Lawrence is awake and alert and seems to be on the road to full recovery. He still has healing to do but is on a very good trajectory. I would have waited longer to share but since so many of you have been on this journey with me, my family and my community asking and waiting to hear, I felt I could not hold off any longer.
As he woke up, true to his nature, within hours of being extubated, he spoke his first words to me which were "I love you so much!" - probably the sweetest moment of my life. He then immediately asked if I , his kids, his mom, my parents, and all of the family was okay. He had no idea what was wrong with him but that is all he ever cares about on any day so no surprises there.
Now aware of his diagnosis, he first worries about spreading the virus to others. His second worry is about when he will get to see his family. He wants me to make sure to make others aware so they don't get it. With a smile in my mind I responded: "Don't worry, others have been working on this- it's not your worry". Realizing now that it is widespread, he is trying to comprehend a world where no one goes out, no social gatherings, no religious services, no Purim!! But he seems to be quickly adding it all up.
For us, a most torturous part was knowing he was waking up confused and disoriented and with no loved one by his side. Heartbreaking- I couldn't envision any of us getting through it. But he has been brave and we were lucky that we could Facetime with him, which made an awful thing somewhat easier. As saddened as I was, there was no one to blame but coronavirus. Hospitals and medical staff are being taxed more than ever and they are trying their very best to keep their patients, medical personnel and all of us safe. So I just thank them for the dedication and commitment and I particularly thank all of those who are so compassionately caring for him despite the scare around them. Please be kind and understanding of all medical professionals who are suffering the same as us yet with a greater burden.
We all must continue to pray and send positive energy to so many who still need it. So many are or will become ill from this. They all have my and my family's personal prayers for strength and recovery very soon.
Anyone who is familiar with my community knows they are incredible people on a regular day but the way, as a community, we have handled this very difficult situation has been exemplary. We have all stayed in touch through social media, infrastructure to help each other was set up in an instant, even a medical task force internally was put in place. By doing this all together, we are not only all stronger but feel more connected than ever. As someone who was born and raised here, I have never been prouder to be part of this great New Rochelle community.
Now that we, as a family, can see a light at the end of the tunnel, my family- even children- are all on board to offer what we can to medical research to see if it can help bring a cure or stop the damage of this virus. I truly hope we can be of help.
Coronavirus does not discriminate- at this time, we are all just human beings facing this all together. Feelings of good will and wanting to help one another hopefully is the silver lining of this trying situation we, meaning the whole world, have found ourselves in.
Sounds like we are all in this together for a while longer but it will pass, just a little bit later than anticipated. Quarantines have worked and everything else will turn around. I remain very positive and hope you are too! I feel spring in the air (metaphorically only, as I remain in quarantine a bit longer) but I feel good things coming!
Be safe and healthy!
With gratefulness and a heart filled with love for all of you,
Adina
