coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City COVID-19 deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks

Emergency medical technicians wheel a patient into Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room, April 7, 2020, in Queens. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK CITY -- More people have died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

At least 4,000 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by state health officials.

The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city. Another 224 died when hijacked planes slammed into the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

The coronavirus death toll has mounted over the course of just a few weeks. The city recorded its first fatality on March 13, less than two weeks after confirming its first infection.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Cardinal Dolan discusses challenges of celebrating Easter amid COVID-19
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
WABC-TV to stream Easter Mass from the Brooklyn Diocese
How international travel left NY vulnerable to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
How long is too long to wait for coronavirus test results?
Widow of Philadelphia officer issues heartbreaking COVID-19 warning
Schumer proposes $25,000 'heroes' pay proposed for frontline workers
Show More
Hospital morgues, funeral homes at capacity in Suffolk County
'If I did it, you can do it:' LI woman, 90, beats coronavirus
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Over 800 more cases in Connecticut; death toll reaches 277
COVID-19 disproportionately impacting black communities, White House says
More TOP STORIES News