Coronavirus News: NYC first responders applaud health care workers at Bellevue Hospital

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The sight of first responders cheering doctors, nurses and health care workers at Bellevue Hospital included some of the key people behind the city's response on Friday.

Ambulance sirens echoing throughout the city have become the all too familiar soundtrack of New York these days.

Sirens coupled with the grim sound of despair.

But if you listen closely, ricocheting around town at 7 p.m. you will also hear gratitude wrapped in inspiration.

At Bellevue Hospital, you'll see the reminder that front line heroes need so desperately these days. Reminders that lately, are few and far between.



Some health care workers haven't seen their families in a month.

"This refuels us, brings us with good spirits back to the hotel where we're staying at, and then when we come back we're a little bit more energized and ready," Physician Assistant Hilda Tucubal said.

And for some first responders, that moment late in the day allows them to finally catch their breath.

"Just taking a step back from everything and trying to process everything has been very hard lately," FDNY Paramedic Lieutenant Christopher Taylor said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also on hand on Friday and thanked the heroes on the front lines from a distance.

In this moment there is only one team.

"We're tied together by caring for others ... you would hope that it would last for a long time even after this trouble is over," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

