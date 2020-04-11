Coronavirus News: NYC first responders applaud health care workers at Bellevue Hospital

Ambulance sirens echoing throughout the city have become the all too familiar soundtrack of New York these days.
Sirens coupled with the grim sound of despair.
But if you listen closely, ricocheting around town at 7 p.m. you will also hear gratitude wrapped in inspiration.
At Bellevue Hospital, you'll see the reminder that front line heroes need so desperately these days. Reminders that lately, are few and far between.
Some health care workers haven't seen their families in a month.
"This refuels us, brings us with good spirits back to the hotel where we're staying at, and then when we come back we're a little bit more energized and ready," Physician Assistant Hilda Tucubal said.
And for some first responders, that moment late in the day allows them to finally catch their breath.
"Just taking a step back from everything and trying to process everything has been very hard lately," FDNY Paramedic Lieutenant Christopher Taylor said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also on hand on Friday and thanked the heroes on the front lines from a distance.
In this moment there is only one team.
"We're tied together by caring for others ... you would hope that it would last for a long time even after this trouble is over," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address