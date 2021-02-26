Coronavirus NYC: City offering overnight appointment hours at some COVID vaccination sites

The city has a surplus of vaccines after delayed shipments from last week arrived this week.
So, the city is now doubling up on appointments. As of Thursday, there were more than 189,000 doses available.
Overnight appointments were added at the vaccination centers at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate Industrial Park in The Bronx, and Citi Field in Queens.
The overnight appointments will be offered until the supply is gone.
So far more than 1.6 million New York City residents have been vaccinated.
Eligible New Yorkers can currently schedule appointments by utilizing New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Meantime, there is good news for those in nursing homes and their families.
After nearly a year of isolation, nursing home residents will finally be allowed to have visitors.
However, the New York state has allowed this with strict guidelines. The nursing home must be COVID-free for two weeks, and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed.
All visitors must have negative COVID tests 72 hours before arriving.
RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
RELATED: Concerns after new COVID variant found in NYC
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question