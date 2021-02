Coronavirus NYC: City offering overnight appointment hours at some COVID vaccination sites

EMBED >More News Videos Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three New York City-run vaccination sites are now open 24 hours and taking appointments for COVID vaccines.The city has a surplus of vaccines after delayed shipments from last week arrived this week.So, the city is now doubling up on appointments. As of Thursday, there were more than 189,000 doses available.Overnight appointments were added at the vaccination centers at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate Industrial Park in The Bronx, and Citi Field in Queens.The overnight appointments will be offered until the supply is gone.So far more than 1.6 million New York City residents have been vaccinated.Eligible New Yorkers can currently schedule appointments by utilizing New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).Meantime, there is good news for those in nursing homes and their families.After nearly a year of isolation, nursing home residents will finally be allowed to have visitors.However, the New York state has allowed this with strict guidelines. The nursing home must be COVID-free for two weeks, and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed.All visitors must have negative COVID tests 72 hours before arriving.