Coronavirus News: NYC to issue fine for mask defiers, daily positive cases back below 1%

New York City reported a daily positivity rate above the threshold for keeping schools open on Tuesday, however on Wednesday the city was reporting a daily positivity rate below 1% again at 0.94%.
Mayor de Blasio said that the city will keep schools open or closed based on the 7-day average, not the daily number.
About 300,000 public elementary school students returned to classrooms Tuesday. Middle and high school students report by the end of the week. About half of all public school families opted into in-person learning and the other half opted to keep kids home for remote learning.
So far, the Teacher's Union says that they've had more than 100 teachers and 10 students test positive.
Mayor de Blasio noted that nine zip codes are experiencing most of the increases. And on Wednesday, six of the nine continued to see increases.
On Tuesday, the mayor said the hospital admitted 87 new patients, the threshold is 200. For new cases on a 7-day average, the city was up to 354 out of a threshold of 550.
Taking a deeper dive into the numbers and areas seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the mayor said the neighborhoods make up 25% of all positive cases in the city.
- Gravesend/Homecrest 11223, 6.92%
- Midwood 11230, 5.64%
- Kew Gardens 11415, 3.31%
- Edgemere/Far Rockaway 11691, 4.91%
- Borough Park 11219, 6.23%
- Bensonhurst/Mapleton 11204, 6.05%
- Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay 11229, 4.05%
- Flatlands/Midwood 11210, 4.73%
- Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok 11367, 3.60%
The city says they are also watching:
- Rego Park 11374, 2.64%
- Kensington/Windsor Terrace 11218, 2.72%
- Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay 11235, 2.85%
- Williamsburg 11211, 11249, 1.89%
400 NYPD officers, 250 enforcement officers, and 300 members of the Test and Trace Corps will work to make sure people in those neighborhoods wear masks and social distance.
If enforcement efforts with social distancing and mask-wearing don't work, the mayor said there will be more stringent measures taken, including closing down non-essential businesses and banning public gatherings larger than 10 people.
"No one wants that to happen if it can be avoided," de Blasio said.
