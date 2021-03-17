Coronavirus NY: Postal workers, other public-facing workers now eligible for vaccine in New York

That includes government employees, not-for-profit workers, and essential public-facing building service workers.
A state official confirmed to Eyewitness News that postal workers are eligible for the vaccine under the new guidance.
The Centers for Disease Control said in December that postal workers should be included in the 1B vaccination category, but they were not in New York State -- until now.
"We've been out there since day one," USPS worker Nick Riggio said. "Postal service has not shut down."
Postal worker Bob Memoli said he's been frustrated by the fact that he has not been eligible for the vaccine. He visits 150 businesses and 180 homes on his route in Farmingdale.
"There's nobody else that is going house-to-house, you know, and business-to-business that's dealing with more public than we do," he said. "I probably see more people a day than a doctor does."
Still, people that have been eligible for weeks to get the vaccine are still unable to get an appointment.
"I keep going online. I'm always a day late and a dollar short," said Wyandanch resident Keith Gholson, who is over 65.
Last week, eligibility was expanded to those ages 60+ in New York Staet.
"March 17, all sites can administer vaccines to any eligible population except pharmacies. Pharmacies will only be doing 60-plus and teachers. Also, next Wednesday, March 17, the everyday heroes, the essential workers, YWCA, essential workers, will be eligible for the vaccine," Cuomo had said.
Members of the media were not included specifically in the next round of essential workers eligible for the vaccine.
Meantime, Governor Cuomo said that New York will be preparing to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1, but the task "is a logistical undertaking, unlike anything we have done before."
