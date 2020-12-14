coronavirus new york city

Race for a Vaccine: How safe is it and how will it be distributed?

Eyewitness News answers key questions as distribution of the COVID vaccine begins
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is now in the states' hands and already in the arms of some Americans.

The first vaccination in New York was given to a critical care nurse on Monday morning at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

While so many have been anxiously awaiting a vaccine, others are skeptical and have several questions.

This special report tries to answer some of those questions.

We investigate how safe the vaccine is and how it is being distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

We will also dive into any side effects and what we still do not know after the trials.

Another key question - could your job or an airline for example require you to get vaccinated?

And when will life return to normal?

Race for a Vaccine: Segment 2
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News breaks down the COVID vaccine and answers key questions as distribution begins.



Race for a Vaccine: Segment 3
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News breaks down the COVID vaccine and answers key questions as distribution begins.


If we did not answer your question here, we invite you to submit a question by filling out the form below.

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomohospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
COVID Live Updates: US passes grim 300,000 deaths milestone
Rally held at Staten Island bar to protest indoor dining shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
1st COVID vaccine in US given to NYC critical care nurse
NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
Show More
Victims ID'd as investigation continues into deadly NYC hit and run
'Frozen' opens in Australia, offering hope to Broadway's future
Historic bell will ring again after surviving fire that gutted NYC church
COVID Live Updates: US passes grim 300,000 deaths milestone
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
More TOP STORIES News