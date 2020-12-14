Race for a Vaccine: How safe is it and how will it be distributed?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8777764" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News breaks down the COVID vaccine and answers key questions as distribution begins.



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is now in the states' hands and already in the arms of some Americans.The first vaccination in New York was given to a critical care nurse on Monday morning at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.While so many have been anxiously awaiting a vaccine, others are skeptical and have several questions.This special report tries to answer some of those questions.We investigate how safe the vaccine is and how it is being distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.We will also dive into any side effects and what we still do not know after the trials.Another key question - could your job or an airline for example require you to get vaccinated?And when will life return to normal?If we did not answer your question here, we invite you to submit a question by filling out the form below.