Coronavirus News: Retired NYPD officer gets standing ovation after beating COVID-19

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A retired NYPD officer left the hospital to a round of applause after spending 60 days battling COVID-19.

Anthony Greco, of Wantagh, left Mount Sinai South Nassau on Wednesday as the crowd cheered his name.

Greco is finally back home and in good spirits.



