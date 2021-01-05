Coronavirus NYC: Some schools close amid push to step up vaccine rate

That number stands at 138 schools closed, but that is less than 5 percent of the total number of schools expected to open their doors Tuesday, including PS7 in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.
So what would force all schools to close again?
The United Federation of Teachers says that threshold should be a 9 percent test positivity rate.
According to the city's numbers, we are already at about 9 percent positivity.
But according to the state's calculations, the city is at 6 percent, and that's the number the teacher's union is looking at.
The union is pushing for the city and state to use the same metrics to determine positivity rates.
One thing the city and state do agree on is that schools should stay open as long as the positivity rate in schools themselves is lower.
"We went to a lot of effort to make sure our schools would be safe," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "And we created literally a gold standard of health and safety measures, and now we're testing every single week. And when school is not safe, we shut it down....
But the vast majority of schools have stayed open, it's literally the safest place in New York City."
Meanwhile, the mayor is promising to accelerate vaccinations in the city, upping the totals from 100,000 this week to 400,000 per week after that.
The goal is to get 1,000,000 people vaccinated in New York City by the end of January.
That would be a major increase: only about 100,000 people got their shots in December.
The mayor is also calling on the federal government to do its part.
Among other steps, de Blasio wants the feds to invoke the Defense Production Act, which they did when there was a PPE and ventilator shortage, to produce and distribute more vaccines.
