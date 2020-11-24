New Jersey coronavirus update: Struggling NJ restaurant still finding ways to help others for Thanksgiving

The boxed dinner that saved the Calabria Restaurant in Livingston is a big Italian feast.
The family sized meals were the family's brainchild after COVID hit and shut the restaurant down. Takeout was all they had and this made takeout simple and inexpensive.
They feed a family for about $40, but the Ottaiano family doesn't sell all of them. Some of the family packs are given to people who are having a tough time during the pandemic -- many of whom have never needed help before.
And what has happened now, the family didn't see coming as the restaurant's customers are pitching in, too.
The restaurant gives out some meals every night, but with the help of donations, it will give away 150 thanksgiving meals this week.
The ability to help during hard times and the generous contribution of others that has made the most difficult time in the restaurant's history is also the most rewarding.
