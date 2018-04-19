WASHINGTON (WABC) --The use of e-cigarettes among young people has been on the rise in recent years.
One brand in particular, JUUL, has dominated the market. But a new study by the Truth Initiative, published in the journal Tobacco Control, finds young people have low awareness about what is in the products.
The study found a disturbing 63 percent of users don't know the product always contains nicotine. Each JUUL pod lasts about 200 puffs and has about the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical, and researchers say it could put youth at risk of nicotine dependence and future cigarette use.
According to the Truth Initiative, more than four times as many young adults who use e-cigarettes go on to start smoking tobacco cigarettes.
Experts also warn that e-cigarettes, particularly JUUL brand appeal to younger users.
"It is no wonder that JUUL e-cigarettes have rapidly cause on with youth -- they look like a sleek USB flash drive, are easily concealed, and some in youth appealing flavors like mint, mango and creme brulee," said Robin Roval, CEO and president of Truth Initiative.
On Wednesday, a group of senators sent letters to the FDA claiming e-cigarettes undermine the effort to curb tobacco use among youth. They urged the FDA and JUUL to discontinue making products with appealing flavors.
Click here to learn more about the study.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts