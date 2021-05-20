coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: These airports will soon have pop-up vaccine sites

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York plans to set up pop-up vaccination sites at seven airports across the state for U.S. residents, including airport workers.

At a briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the sites will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first come, first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cuomo warned that vaccinations would be required in many places as people head out on summer vacations.

"That vaccination is going to be required by more and more countries and states to allow access to visitors, you watch," Cuomo said.

The sites will be open from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at the following airports:

- JFK International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport
- Westchester County Airport
- Albany International Airport
- Syracuse Hancock International Airport
- Greater Rochester International Airport
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport

New York has fully vaccinated about 43% of its 20 million residents, above the national average of 37.8%.

Still, Cuomo said the pace of vaccinations has slowed: New York has recorded an average of 123,806 daily shots in arms over the past 14 days. That's down 43% from 216,040 as of April 12.

Cuomo also announced that anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions.

