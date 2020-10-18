reopen ny

Cuomo unveils vaccine plan for New Yorkers, including prioritization phases

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state's Vaccine Administration Plan prioritizes high-risk populations and essential health care workers, but there are still many questions that remain about how the vaccine will be distributed.

New York will create a task force to test and administer the vaccine prior to a statewide recommendation in an effort to promote widespread vaccination.

New York state will implement a phased system to determine who gets the vaccine first, depending on the occupation, high/low-risk concerns and location relative to the daily average tests.


The National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, released a list of 36 questions from the nation's governors to the White House, anticipating the states will be responsible for vaccine distribution.

RELATED | Governor Cuomo sends letter to President Trump requesting meeting on vaccine plan

The questions cover topics such as funding, allocation and supply chain as well as communication and information requirements.

Cuomo warned of a repeat from the early days of the pandemic, when states were competing for supplies and resources.

He said many questions still need to be answered. For example, vaccines need to be stored at -80 degrees, and there is a question of whether there are even enough refrigerated storage units.

The governor warned it will be a daunting task. New York state has administered 12.9 million tests in the past seven months. It now must administer 40 million vaccines, and the vaccine will likely require two doses, one month apart.

"We will do whatever we have to do, that's who we are, that's who we've always been, and we will do it," Cuomo said. "As soon as I figure out what they want us to do, or what the task will require, we will do it. We have to set up at schools, gyms, Javits Center, we have to use the National Guard, whatever we have to do, we will do."

Cuomo said the state has a draft plan that they are working on, but the draft plan is based on "very sketchy information."

"My issue is, what do we have to do, federal government, and what are you going to do and what do you expect the states have to do... are we going to get one million doses at a time, five million, do they all come in one week, over several weeks, do we have to find the refrigeration equipment, do you provide the refrigeration equipment? You need the answers before we can come up with a real plan," he said.

In other news, New York state is set to open ski resorts on November 6 at 50% capacity with all social distancing measures.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomovaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: Spike causes university to limit size of gatherings
NY ski resorts allowed to open with restrictions starting next month
Cuomo says new plan can reduce spread in hot zones
Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey
Parents outraged over random school COVID tests without their consent
NY ski resorts allowed to open with restrictions starting next month
AMC now offering private movie theater rentals, but not in NY
Full list: Gov. Cuomo's semi-official COVID-19 dictionary
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn overnight
Banquet hall bust: Over 200 found inside NYC building
Show More
Teacher witnesses break-in through virtual learning
Cuomo says new plan can reduce spread in hot zones
School resource officer performs life-saving CPR on infant
Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
COVID Updates: Spike causes university to limit size of gatherings
More TOP STORIES News