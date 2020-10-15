Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo sends letter to President Trump requesting meeting on vaccine plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6250949" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stay-at-home fatigue is igniting a new battle in New York City as protesters in Brooklyn once again defied a city order and cut the locks off of playgrounds in their neighborhood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the expected coronavirus vaccine will need a plan for administering it to people once ready in states across the country.He and other governors, as part of the National Governors Association, sent President Trump a letter requesting a meeting to figure out how that will work."It is a massive undertaking," Cuomo said. "And I'm telling you there's no simple answer and it's very expensive and complicated."Governor Cuomo also noted that he expects there to be a subset of people who will not take the vaccine, and the country will continue to see "ongoing small flare-ups of COVID."The full letter reads: