coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: USNS Comfort to depart New York City on April 30

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) is scheduled to depart New York City Thursday, April 30, after supporting the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response efforts to New York and New Jersey residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

USNS Comfort has been at Pier 90 in New York City, providing relief to a healthcare system stressed by the surge of COVID-19 patients.

Even as USNS Comfort departs NYC, the ship and its embarked medical task force remain prepared for future tasking The Navy, along with other U.S. Northern Command dedicated forces, remains engaged throughout the nation in support of the broader COVID-19 response.

USNS Comfort, which arrived in New York City March 30, was originally tasked with providing care to non-COVID patients, bringing the first aboard on April 1. It quickly became apparent that in order to be of help to the city, USNS Comfort needed to treat all patients, regardless of their COVID status.

On April 6, the USNS COMFORT began accepting COVID-positive patients following a thorough assessment of the existing design of the ship. Military Sealift Command civil service mariners physically separated the hospital from the rest of the ship by cordoning off doors and ladder wells on the main deck; reconfiguring the ship to admit and treat all patients.

USNS Comfort is scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk, Va. where the ship will return to a "Ready 5" status to remain ready for future tasking for COVID-19 operations in support of FEMA.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19usns comfort
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Brooklyn teachers create 'thank you' parade for students
Details of new grading policy for NYC students
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
Community FoodBank of NJ distributes thousands of boxes of food
Show More
Fashion companies, artists get creative with face mask designs
Jersey 4 Jersey raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
NY clinic offers free PTSD therapy to healthcare workers
NYC, MTA clash over subway homeless
New York City launches coronavirus pet hotline
More TOP STORIES News