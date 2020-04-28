WABC-TV hosts Instagram Town Hall on African Americans and COVID-19

WATCH THE Q&A ON OUR INSTAGRAM PAGE. CLICK HERE!
"The Coronavirus Pandemic Impact on African Americans Mortality, Messaging & Money" will take place Thursday, April 30 at 7pm on WABC-TV's Instagram page @ABC7NY. This forum will provide our followers the unique opportunity to ask questions to our panel of experts.
The town hall will be hosted by Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles, with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton providing the most up-to-date information about testing, treatments and vaccine studies.
Miles will also interview Tanya Christian, Essense news and politics editor; Claire Sulmers, CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, Pioneer Influencer and B.A. African American Studies & French at Harvard University; and Gregg Bishop, NYC Commissioner of Small Business Services.
In New York City, African Americans are twice more likely to die than white Americans, according to data released by the city's Health Department. Other cities are experiencing similar disproportionate mortality rates like Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans and Milwaukee, as are states like Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Our town hall will examine the underlying factors contributing to this disparity.
The town hall will also provide vital information for small businesses and entrepreneurs to help them better understand the federal stimulus legislation and how to successfully navigate the new economic landscape.
Through Instagram Live, we hope to extend our outreach into the African American community with pertinent information about the impact of COVID-19. The town hall will give direct access to a younger audience who may be caregivers to older persons in need of information and resources, but are less likely to use digital platforms to access news.
