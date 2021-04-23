Coronavirus NY: Walk-up COVID vaccinations now available for ages 60+ in New York

For the first time, vaccinations at state-run sites are available to this group without an appointment.
The walk-up policy is in an effort to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infections.
The rule is now in effect at state-run sites including Yankee Stadium and the Javits Center.
Governor Cuomo said it is everyone's civic duty to get vaccinated and help lower the state's infection rate.
He added that the new policy takes away any hurdles created by having to make appointments on the Internet.
It is important to remember that the policy is only in effect at state-run sites.
It does not include city-run vaccination centers like the one at the American Museum of Natural History.
