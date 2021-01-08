COVID Live Updates: 60% of cases transmitted by people without symptoms, CDC says

That includes people who are pre-symptomatic or never show any signs of the virus.
Researchers say most of the spread comes from people who will go on to become ill but have not yet developed symptoms.
The CDC says the study shows why it's important for everyone to behave as if they could transmit the virus, whether they are sick or not.
What to know about coronavirus:
When can you get the COVID vaccine?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY to add supplemental vaccine distribution network
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is not pleased with the rate of distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in hospitals and to hospital staff. Cuomo said the state would accelerate the distribution by adding a new distribution network as a supplement, starting next week. The network will include 500 pharmacies.
New York's statewide positivity rate was 7.72% Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The state reported 161 additional deaths. "We are in a danger zone, the infection rate is going up quickly," Cuomo said.
NYC to open vaccine sites for group 1b
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced five new vaccination sites will be open, one in each of the five boroughs, with the hope that city workers who are members of 1b will be authorized to be vaccinated. Category 1b includes frontline essential workers, daycare workers, firefighters, and police and correction officers. The mayor also renewed his call for the state to allow the elderly to receive the COVID vaccine now. He said the city has 270,000 unused doses that could go to people over 75, the age cohort likeliest to die from the disease.
NYPD Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has tested positive for the coronavirus. "He's in touch with his executive staff. He's at home and he is running the department remotely," NYPD spokesman Rich Esposito told ABC News.
Vaccine mega-sites open in 2 NJ locations
The first two of New Jersey's planned six vaccine "mega-sites" open today -- at Rockaway Townsquare Mall and Rowan College of South Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy toured the Rockaway site, in Morris County, at 8:30 a.m.
Newark and Jersey City schools to remain closed through April
Due to the high COVID-19 transmission rate, students enrolled in the Jersey City and Newark public schools will remain in Phase I of remote learning through April 21, 2021, both districts announced Friday. Jersey City and Newark are the two largest cities in New Jersey.
7 On Your Side warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
The FBI says it's one of the fastest-growing frauds it's investigating, scams connected to the COVID vaccine. 7 On Your Side helps you protect your identity and your money. It's the latest COVID con job. Too good to be true offers, for just a few bucks let you jump the line to get a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine currently not offered to the general public. But, be wary before you click on an attachment or fork over any funds.
Joe Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines upon taking office
President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.
"The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement. Biden "supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans' arms now."
Under the Trump administration's approach, the government has been holding back a supply of vaccines to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. One-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing.
Broadway actress pivots to produce virtual theater bootcamp during COVID pandemic
Jeanna de Waal has had to pivot in different ways since the outbreak of COVID-19 led to a Broadway shutdown that is still ongoing. For one, de Waal was preparing to open "Diana: The Musical" as the late Diana Spencer. That has been pushed back to later this year, but in the meantime, the cast filmed the musical in an empty theater for a production that will air on Netflix. De Waal also had to make changes to the theater camp for adults she founded called Broadway Weekends, which she'd started as a side passion project.
US breaks 4,000 deaths in 24 hours from COVID for first time
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were 4,279 new deaths recorded between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. This is the first time the daily count has recorded more than 4,000 deaths in one 24-hour period.
Peeling hands, fatigue, brain fog: COVID-19 side effects last for months for some patients
One recent study showed up to 10% of patients could have long term side effects, in patients who have become knowns as "long haulers."
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip