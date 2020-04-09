coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Westchester hospital building field hospital in parking lot to fight COVID-19

FILE image

MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) -- Northern Westchester Hospital announced the construction of a field hospital that will be ready for patients by Saturday to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The field hospital is designed as a unit within the hospital with the same staffing ratio, equipment and supplies.

The large tented structure will be housed in the hospitals north parking lot and will give NWH the ability to care for approximately 3- to 40 additional patients.

NWH executive director Derek Anderson said the hospital currently has capacity for COVID-19 patients on its inpatient and intensive care units, and will fill every possible bed inside the hospital before using beds in the field hospital.

"We recognize the sight of a field hospital on our grounds may be jarring for the community, but our hope is that it sends a reassuring message of preparation," Anderson said. "The reality is that there is an ongoing need for more hospital beds to treat COVID-positive patients in both New York State and our community. We hope we will never need to use the field hospital, but its existence is part of our ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of compassionate care for our community and support other hospitals in need."

Since NWH treated its first patient with coronavirus four weeks ago, it has cared for over 176 hospitalized, COVID-19- positive patients and hundreds more who came through the Emergency Department.

It has discharged more than 74 patients who were hospitalized with the virus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countymount kiscomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfield hospitalhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
2 nurses die of coronavirus in Suffolk County
NY Assemblywoman returns to work as nurse to fight COVID-19
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC doctor's death highlights limits of coronavirus death count
NY Assemblywoman returns to work as nurse to fight COVID-19
NJ girl scout troop donating cookies to workers fighting COVID-19
10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
52-year-old man dead, firefighter injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Show More
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
Cardi B, Fashion Nova donating $1 million to struggling families
New Jersey Transit conductor, 62, dies from coronavirus
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
2 nurses die of coronavirus in Suffolk County
More TOP STORIES News