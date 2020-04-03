coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Woman credits experimental drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 recovery

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman who was treated with an experimental drug to fight the coronavirus is sharing her recovery story.

"Once my fear was gone, it was gone, that was it," Suzanne Schwing said.

Schwing is smiling again and with good reason. She spent 10 days in a hospital room after she was rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I was never on a ventilator, fortunately, and at one point, even with the Tylenol, my temperature reached 104, apparently, which I found out when the nurses came in and said we're going to put some cold packs on you," she said. "And suddenly I was covered on my head and neck with cold packs."

Like so many other patients, Schwing struggled with high temperatures and crushing fatigue. She said she was frustrated because her condition didn't improve for several days.

"You know, you get to a point at which, is this going to end?" she said. "How long is this going to go on?"

On day three, Schwing was given hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, along with antibiotics. It's a pharmaceutical cocktail approved by the FDA for clinical trials, and this week, a preliminary Chinese study offered promising results.

Schwing is convinced it worked for her.

"I don't know how much of my recovery was due to the cocktail and how much of it was due to the length of the time I was spending recovering, but something certainly shifted," Schwing said. "And I think it would have shifted a lot later had I not received that particular treatment. That's my gut feeling."

Schwing believes that her recovery offers hope to others during this pandemic.

"It's a huge deal," Schwing said. "We're on the front lines, we're still short staffed, we're still short in supplies, the hospitals are stressed but people are recovering and going home -- and I'm one of them."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywashington heightsmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfdawashington heightsdrug treatmenthospitalnyc newsdrugs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update briefing
Woman donates food for hospital workers on her birthday
How to make homemade face masks
Coronavirus: Apollo Amateur Night accepting digital submissions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update briefing
Deadliest day so far as cases top 100,000 in New York
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
Trump administration changes national stockpile definition
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
New Jersey nears 30,000 cases with 646 deaths
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates states forced into bidding wars for PPE
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Connecticut's COVID-19 nursing home plan draws criticism
More TOP STORIES News