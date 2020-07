Coronavirus News: NYC healthcare workers bring 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Texas

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York received help from across the country at the height of the pandemic, and now, Governor Andrew Cuomo is paying it forward.Teams of healthcare workers from New York are now operating two testing sites in Houston.They've set up in churches in minority communities hit hard by the virus.The teams arrived over the weekend with 10,000 test kits."We got so much help, that once it calmed down we could go out and help others that helped us," said Eddie Fraser, Vice President at Northwell."They provided nurses and additional staff, testing supplies, PPEs," another official said.The teams are expected to test 500 people per day at each site.They've partnered with a lab in Houston, meaning people will get their results in just two days.