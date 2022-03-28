Bill aims to increase heat in NYC apartment buildings following deadly Bronx fire

By Sonia Rincon
EMBED <>More Videos

Bill aims to increase heat in NYC apartment buildings to prevent fires

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- An effort is underway to require New York City apartment building landlords to turn up the heat during the coldest months of the year to help prevent devastating fires.

The deadly fire back in January that killed 17 people in the Bronx, started with a space heater.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest developments on the tragic fire that left 19 dead, including 9 children at a building in the Bronx.



A new bill in the council is aimed at eliminating the need for space heaters that are blamed in at least nine fires in the city so far this year.

The council member behind it says she's heard from residents all over the city, who are at the mercy of their landlords with inadequate and insufficient heat.

"For years and for generations they've had to use their ovens and their stoves and not just space heaters to keep warm," Brooklyn councilmember Crystal Hudson said.

Her bill would raise the minimum requirements for landlords from 68 to 70 degrees, and in the overnight hours from 62 to 66 degrees.

The Rent Stabilization Association which represents thousands of city landlords says:

"Any mandated increase in minimum heating temperatures would contradict Local Law 97 and the goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions in New York City."

But Hudson says asking for a little more heat doesn't mean buildings shouldn't be using energy more efficiently or sustainably.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



"I am committed to ensuring that we get to 100% renewable energy," Hudson said.

The weather on Monday was a lot like that bitterly cold January day when the fire started in the Bronx, and one resident of the building told Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon there has been enough heat since the tragedy, but others in nearby buildings say they could use more heat on a day like this.

"You have to be bundled up inside the house right now. That's how cold it is," Bronx resident Tyrone Carter said.

311 gets regular heat complaints from Elizabeth Fermin, who says her landlord doesn't provide the current minimum, and the heat only seems to be adequate when the inspectors show up.

"I said why you guys don't come, surprise, like in the afternoon or the night so you could see how we are in the building, freezing, everybody," Fermin said.

"Of course, we have to do much more to enforce our heating laws," Bronx council member Oswaldo Feliz said.

The council member who represents this district says there are bills in the works for that too, both from the state and federal government. But this bill is an important piece.

"Even two additional degrees of heat will save lives and will prevent tragedies like the one that we saw that ugly Sunday morning in the Bronx," Feliz said.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytremontbronxcoldheatwinterapartment fireapartmentapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Homeless taking over NYC apartment building stairwell
Owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
LIVE | The Countdown
Show More
NYC tenants, advocates demand attorneys for pending eviction cases
Woman, 6-year-old child struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
Fight rages over Nassau County executive's pick to lead NUMC
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
AccuWeather: Not as harsh
More TOP STORIES News