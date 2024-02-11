2 injured in fire at high-rise building in Hell's Kitchen, FDNY says

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured during a fire at a high-rise building in Hell's Kitchen Sunday afternoon, the FDNY says.

Firefighters responded to the 14-story building at 650 W. 42nd St. between 11th and 12th avenues just after 12:30 p.m.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building and was extinguished.

In total, 78 firefighter and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The two injured civilians suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

