here and now

Here and Now: Celebrating 10 years with a look back at historic moments

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Here and Now: Celebrating 10 years!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we're celebrating our 10-year anniversary!

For a decade, we've focused on stories of interest to the African American community.

From our archives, we'll revisit conversations about the ongoing fight for social justice and re-live historic moments like the election of the country's first female, Black vice-president.

We'll also take you back to South Africa to commemorate Nelson Mandela's centennial.

Plus, we celebrate the contributions of African American artists and entertainers.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nownelson mandelakamala harrisblack historyafrican americans
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: COVID vaccines for kids; Black women and breast cancer
Here and Now: Brooklyn-based group helps Haitians seeking asylum
Here and Now: How ABC's "Equity Report" explores racial inequalities
Here and Now: Project aims to repair 1,700 NYCHA apartments
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News