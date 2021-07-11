here and now

Here and Now: Small businesses, families get lifeline amid COVID pandemic

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Small businesses, families get lifeline amid pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we learn small businesses in our area, devastated by the COVID pandemic, may get the lifeline they need.

Two minority lead banks will each receive $1.8 million in federal economic relief funds to lend to businesses in underserved communities.

Also ahead, we talk to "The Black Fairy Godmother," who helped raise a quarter of a million dollars for families in need during the pandemic.

Sandra Bookman also talks with entertainer turned entrepreneur, Ray J, on his booming tech company.

Plus, Long Island native actress Medina Senghorne, talks about her role in the movie "Those Who Wish Me Dead," and Bronx native Mugsy McFly talks about his streetwear label "Signed By McFly".

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

