Here and Now: Does the 'Less is More' law go too far? A look at NY parole reform

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Why officers are sounding alarm on NY parole reform

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we take a look at parole reform in New York state and its impact on community safety.

New York state parole officers are denouncing the new "Less is More" law, raising concerns about limits on sanctions for technical parole violations.

They say, the law goes too far and that it hinders critical supervision and adds to the rise in crime.

Wayne Spence, President of the Public Employees Foundation, joins us.

Plus, we talk to the creator behind the Fresh Dolls, a multi-cultural collection designed to inspire children of color.

