Here and Now: Impact of student loans on Black women, Kimberly Jones new book on systemic racism

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Impact of student loans on Black women

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we talk to author and activist Kimberly Jones about her new book "How We Can Win" that delves into the impact of systemic racism and strategies for overcoming it.

And we discuss the impact of student loan debt, especially on Black women and the latest announcement on student loan forgiveness.

We also sit down with Dancing With the Stars champion and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

