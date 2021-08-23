Hero officer saves residents trapped inside burning New Jersey home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of runaway dogs in Connecticut ran right into trouble when one of them got stuck in a swamp - but the other pup managed to find help.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police officer in New Jersey is being heralded for saving two people trapped inside a burning home.The fire was reported Sunday morning on Green Street around 3:30 a.m.Officer John McConnell heard cries for help inside. He wasn't able to open the door of the home so he used a cinder block to pry it open.He entered the residence and it was filled with smoke. Luckily he was able to find the two residents and lead them to safety.The Englewood Fire Department arrived to the scene and rescued another resident who was trapped on the roof.Everyone, including Officer McConnell, was treated and released.----------