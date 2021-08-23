Hero officer saves residents trapped inside burning New Jersey home

The fire was reported Sunday morning on Green Street around 3:30 a.m.
Officer John McConnell heard cries for help inside. He wasn't able to open the door of the home so he used a cinder block to pry it open.
He entered the residence and it was filled with smoke. Luckily he was able to find the two residents and lead them to safety.
The Englewood Fire Department arrived to the scene and rescued another resident who was trapped on the roof.
Everyone, including Officer McConnell, was treated and released.
ALSO READ | Dog finds help after fellow runaway canine ends up stuck in swamp
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip