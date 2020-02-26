Hero officers rescue woman from overturned, burning car in Fairfield County

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police officers pushed an overturned, burning car back onto its wheels and rescued a woman from inside the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames Tuesday in Connecticut.

The first officer on the scene around 4:15 a.m. on Chopsey Hill Road in Bridgeport discovered the car on its driver's side and on fire with a female driver still inside.



The officer tried to get the woman out through the passenger side window, but the woman could not reach her hand.

Another officer arrived and tried and failed to get her out through the front windshield.

Several more officers then showed up and pushed the vehicle -- which was on fire -- right side up.

The officers pulled the woman out through the passenger window and carried her to safety before the flames grew.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire and the woman was taken to the hospital.

"The men and women of the Bridgeport Police Department put their lives on the line every day in an effort to achieve the goal of saving and protecting lives,"Mayor Joe Ganim said. "The Officers didn't hesitate to put their lives in risk to save another, and due to their heroic efforts a life was saved."
