'Hitler is coming' note found at Jewish Children's Museum in Crown Heights

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo is taking action in a disturbing case of anti-Semitism in Brooklyn.

He's directing the state police hate crimes task force to investigate.

That's after a note, reading "Hitler is coming," was found on an interactive sign outside the Jewish Children's Museum in Crown Heights.

The sign asked people how they would transform the world.

Governor Cuomo reacted to the message saying, "We must root out hate in all its forms."

