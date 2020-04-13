Coronavirus

Axe Throwers turn to technology to compete during the COVID-19 quarantine

By
BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The global coronavirus pandemic has stalled social events and activities, but that has not stopped an avid group of axe throwers from competing.

"We're used to high-fiving, hugging and being so close. We are a family, we're a community and this has torn us apart," said Steve Malvey, a competitive axe thrower based in Burlington, New Jersey.

Using applications like Instagram, FaceTime and zoom, axe throwers from around the world have connected virtually to form the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, which allows them to compete with one another using their cellphones and laptops in the comfort and safety of their own home.

"We expected maybe 30-40 people, we have over 300 people who built a target in their garage, in their backyard to compete," said Mario Zelaya, Founder of the World Axe Throwing League.

Through this virtual league, participants are more connected than ever. They now have to opportunity to compete with players as far as Australia, who they wouldn't typically compete against unless they qualified and traveled to a tournament.

The quarantine league is expected to continue after the pandemic is over, changing the conventional way of competitive axe throwing which usually took place in person.

"It is going to continue. We have to fully adopt the technology we have but we are 100% going to keep this league going forward," said Zelaya.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsburlington countynew jerseycoronavirus new york citycommunity journalistcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirustechnologycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus newarkcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus new yorksportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19familyoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3 things to know about reopening America
293 workers at meat packing plan test positive for COVID-19
'The worst is over,' Cuomo said as NY deaths surpass 10,000
More black bears roaming Yosemite as park closes during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The worst is over,' Cuomo said as NY deaths surpass 10,000
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch in NJ; High wind warning
High winds causing damage across the Tri-State
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
'Keep your foot on gas,' Nassau stresses on social distancing
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears on cover of 'Rolling Stone'
Beloved sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus
NY orders essential workers to wear face masks
20th NYPD member dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News