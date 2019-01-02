HOBBIES & INTERESTS

One winning $425 million Mega Millions ticket sold on Long Island

UPPER BROOKVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) --
What a way to ring in the New Year!

The winning $425 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Upper Brookville, Nassau County.

The winning numbers for the New Year's Day drawing were 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 14.

The ticket was sold by Brookville Auto Service on Route 25A.

The giant jackpot was the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

