Governor Murphy could announce new restrictions in NJ with rising COVID-19 rates

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is expected to make a big announcement on Monday after news of a spike in COVID-19 positivity in the state.

In New Jersey, the positivity has ticked up to 6%, and the numbers have been going up across the Tri-State area.

It's expected that Governor Murphy may announce new restrictions and possibly roll back some of the restaurant openings. The state has had infection rates as high as 8% within this past week.

He's expected to speak out about the possible change in restrictions at 1 p.m. in Hoboken.

Connecticut has seen increased coronavirus rates and has gone back to a phase 2 reopening model with overnight travel restrictions.

In New York City and New York state, numbers are also on the rise.

The borough of Staten Island has seen an increase in infections, but the good news is the positivity number is going down.

However, statewide, we have had a daily positivity average over the weekend of 2.35%. That's the highest numbers New York has seen since June.

Residents in Staten Island say they are caught between two states with rising numbers.

