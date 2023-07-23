Drivers will not be able to enter the tube overnight from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

New York-bound tube of Holland Tunnel to close overnight for repairs

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close again, starting Sunday night.

Drivers will not be able to enter the tube overnight from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Engineers are working to make the tunnel more flood proof.

While the work gets done, the New Jersey-bound tube will remain open overnight.

Superstorm Sandy-related repairs in the New Jersey-bound tube will resume after the installation work on the New York-bound side is complete.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.