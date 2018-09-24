HOME & GARDEN

More than 200 Mount Saint Mary College students displaced from dorm due to mold

NEWBURG, Orange County (WABC) --
More than 200 college students in Orange County have been forced out of their dorm due to a mold problem.

It happened at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.

Authorities say all rooms in Sakac Hall are being checked as a precaution for mold.

The students have been relocated off-campus housing, including hotels in the towns of Newburgh and Fishkill.

There is no word on how long they'll be dispalced.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homemold
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
House makes rest stop in the middle of a highway
7 On Your Side: Coaxing a confounding contractor to finish the job
Westchester mom's 3 ways to attack slime residue
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expected to be fired
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Show More
Subway passengers sickened after man sprays unknown substance
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
4 shot while attending outdoor party on Long Island
Security plans, street closures set for UN General Assembly in NYC
Bill Cosby, accuser in court for start of sentencing
More News