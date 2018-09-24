NEWBURG, Orange County (WABC) --More than 200 college students in Orange County have been forced out of their dorm due to a mold problem.
It happened at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh.
Authorities say all rooms in Sakac Hall are being checked as a precaution for mold.
The students have been relocated off-campus housing, including hotels in the towns of Newburgh and Fishkill.
There is no word on how long they'll be dispalced.
