Activists halt NYC team aiming dismantle East Village homeless encampment

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A city team arrived to dismantle a homeless encampment in the East Village of Manhattan, but was met by activists.

Sanitation, NYPD, and Homeless Services are on the scene and have closed East 9th Street at Avenue B.

The NYPD had flyered the area Tuesday, hoping the homeless would move along. Some had not left by the time the team had arrived.



The site, near Thompkins Square Park, had been dismantled in the past, but homeless individuals appear to be returning.

A local blog profiled the residents of this encampment, which has been dubbed "anarchy row."

The residents got moved last Thursday, but many returned, prompting the city's efforts to move them again.

