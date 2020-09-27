Coronavirus

Exclusive: Tenants living in Manhattan hotel alongside homeless men say they "feel trapped"

"We've had fistfights in the hallway during all hours of the day and night, screaming," Douglas Rowan told Eyewitness News. Watch the video to see more
By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is exposing a big problem for the city of New York -- homelessness.

Eyewitness News has reported in-depth on the issues surrounding hotels that are housing homeless men during the COVID-19 crisis, but now we're hearing from those who haven't spoken out before - the families who live inside a building which has now been turned into a makeshift shelter.

"We've had fistfights in the hallway during all hours of the day and night, screaming," Douglas Rowan said.

Rowan has lived in an apartment inside the Lucerne on the city's Upper West Side for more than three decades. He lives with 9 other residents inside the building, all senior citizens.

During the height of the pandemic, the city wanted to keep homeless men out of crowded shelters for their own safety and decided to put more than 200 men inside the Lucerne. But the hotel wasn't empty. It's where Rowan and 9 other long residents have lived.

RELATED: Vigil held in support of homeless men living at Lucerne Hotel
EMBED More News Videos

A vigil was held Saturday in support of the homeless men currently living at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.



"We're invisible we don't have a voice, people don't even know we're here," Rowan said.

Their building became a temporary homeless shelter overnight.

"We were being glared at, threatened, being called names, death threats, it was terrifying," Rowan said. "Now we are just in the apartment except to walk the dogs, then we come right back."

After numerous complaints from the community about the location of the temporary shelter and the activity surrounding it, the city then decided to transfer the men to another shelter in Midtown, displacing hundreds of homeless families who live there. That is until community leaders rallied against it.

Now, the city says they're halting those plans, and will now transform an unnamed hotel in Wall Street into a shelter and move the men from the Lucerne temporarily into the other building. However, no timeline has been announced as to when that will happen.

MORE: Homeless men living at Upper West Side hotel will be moved to Wall Street
EMBED More News Videos

Controversy surrounding a homeless shelter on the Upper West Side has taken a new turn on Friday.



"Meanwhile, we're at jeopardy for COVID because no one's enforcing any of the guidelines to protect us," Rowan said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Homeless Services released a statement staying:

"To ensure we are providing the best quality services to our most vulnerable, we will not be transferring families from the Harmonia Shelter or the Flatlands shelter at this time. As we look for alternative, non-congregate sites to begin phasing out our use of emergency COVID hotels until health experts say it is safe to return to congregate settings overall, individuals residing at our temporary commercial hotel location in Long Island City will also remain in their current location. Opening quality, borough-based shelters in neighborhoods across the city-the staple of our Turning the Tide plan-remains our first priority, which is why we will be converting a commercial hotel location in the Wall Street area to a permanent Turning the Tide shelter-the first of its kind in this Manhattan Community District. The men currently residing at the Lucerne will be relocated to this location and will continue to be served by Project Renewal at this time, which has a well-deserved reputation as an excellent client services provider."

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york citycoronavirus new york cityshelterhotelhomelesscoronavirus7 on your side investigationcoronavirus pandemicmayor bill de blasiocovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York City inches closer to return of indoor dining
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
Fauci: US 'not in good place' as country averages 40,000 cases per day
Principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
COVID Updates: NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 3 large gatherings
Fauci: US 'not in good place' as country averages 40,000 cases per day
CDC issues Thanksgiving guidelines
New York City inches closer to return of indoor dining
NYC keeping close eye on COVID spike in 8 neighborhoods
Accuweather: Warm start to a rainy week
Show More
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Harlem
Pedestrian, cyclists call for more space on NYC bridge
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
More TOP STORIES News