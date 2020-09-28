Coronavirus News: Homeless shelters should be reopened across the state, Cuomo says

"Not only is a homeless encampment a violation of that person's dignity, it's a public health threat now," he said.
The encampments are located primarily in urban areas across the state, he said, and area residents are complaining about them.
"Local governments closed shelters during COVID, they should reopen those shelters," he said. "We know how to open schools, restaurants, flexible art space, shelters. The weather is getting cold. Nobody should be living on the street, especially in the middle of a global health pandemic."
Exclusive: Tenants living in Manhattan hotel alongside homeless men say they "feel trapped"
He said the rising number of homeless individuals should be a concern to everyone.
"The public is anxious with their own public health, I'm anxious about the health of homeless people," he said. "The cities, counties, should reopen their shelters."
Related: Vigil held in support of homeless men living at Lucerne Hotel
He said the state will put out guidance later this week.
"They know how to make a facility COVID safe," Cuomo said. "The shelters have to open. It's getting cold. Get homeless people off the street and into a shelter."
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: