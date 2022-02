Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul set to unveil plan to help homelessness in NYC subway system

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Phil Murphy and the NAACP are weighing on the actions of two Bridgewater police officers who sparked controversy while breaking up a mall fight. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul will roll out a new plan to deal with homelessness in the New York City subway system.Transit crime is up 65% this year with 267 incidents so far, compared to 167 last year.There is now going to be an effort to target homeless individuals in an effort to reduce crime.A 22-year-old man was stabbed by a homeless man Thursday afternoon on an "L" train between Williamsburg and the East Village.Last month, Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed in front of an oncoming train by a homeless man in Times Square.Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul are expected to announce a plan Friday to get more outreach workers in the system to help get the homeless off the subways, as they try to tackle the homelessness and crime problem."I'm hyper-alert just being a woman in a big city anyway, as all women are, or should be," a rider said."As a woman, as a Black woman in New York City, I'm always looking out for my safety," another subway rider said."I'm just in shock, it's scary and it's sad," a rider said."There's a homelessness problem in New York City, and other places, but there's a problem in the city," another rider said.----------