Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul set to unveil plan to help homelessness in NYC subway system

Transit crime is up 65% this year with 267 incidents so far, compared to 167 last year.
There is now going to be an effort to target homeless individuals in an effort to reduce crime.
A 22-year-old man was stabbed by a homeless man Thursday afternoon on an "L" train between Williamsburg and the East Village.
Last month, Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed in front of an oncoming train by a homeless man in Times Square.
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul are expected to announce a plan Friday to get more outreach workers in the system to help get the homeless off the subways, as they try to tackle the homelessness and crime problem.
"I'm hyper-alert just being a woman in a big city anyway, as all women are, or should be," a rider said.
"As a woman, as a Black woman in New York City, I'm always looking out for my safety," another subway rider said.
"I'm just in shock, it's scary and it's sad," a rider said.
"There's a homelessness problem in New York City, and other places, but there's a problem in the city," another rider said.
