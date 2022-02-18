Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul set to unveil plan to help homelessness in NYC subway system

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor, governor unveil plan to help homelessness in NYC subways

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul will roll out a new plan to deal with homelessness in the New York City subway system.

Transit crime is up 65% this year with 267 incidents so far, compared to 167 last year.


There is now going to be an effort to target homeless individuals in an effort to reduce crime.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed by a homeless man Thursday afternoon on an "L" train between Williamsburg and the East Village.

Last month, Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed in front of an oncoming train by a homeless man in Times Square.

Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul are expected to announce a plan Friday to get more outreach workers in the system to help get the homeless off the subways, as they try to tackle the homelessness and crime problem.

"I'm hyper-alert just being a woman in a big city anyway, as all women are, or should be," a rider said.

"As a woman, as a Black woman in New York City, I'm always looking out for my safety," another subway rider said.




"I'm just in shock, it's scary and it's sad," a rider said.

"There's a homelessness problem in New York City, and other places, but there's a problem in the city," another rider said.

MORE NEWS | NAACP calls for officers in viral NJ mall fight video to be disciplined
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Phil Murphy and the NAACP are weighing on the actions of two Bridgewater police officers who sparked controversy while breaking up a mall fight. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymtaeric adamshomelesssubwaysubway crimekathy hochul
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, wind and turning colder | LIVE
Woman dead, man and baby hurt in large house fire on LI
High school teacher accused of slamming student into wall
Man arrested after alleged shooting threats at NYC hospital
COVID Updates: Anime convention at Javits not a superspreader event
Dentist charged after dozens of weapons, ghost guns found in basement
Victoria's Secret campaign features first model with Down syndrome
Show More
Breakdancer stabbed on L train; Police searching for suspect
Cuomo sued by NY trooper, saying he sexually harassed her
Woman struck, killed by teen driving pickup truck in NYC
Newark cashier brutally beaten after telling man not to cut line
4-year-old boy, grandmother die of poisoning 3 months apart: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News