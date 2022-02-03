Horse-drawn hearse delivers body of murdered Central Park carriage horse driver to funeral

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A horse-drawn hearse delivered the body of a Central Park carriage horse driver who was murdered to a Brooklyn church ahead of a funeral Thursday.

A mass was held for Anthony Donofrio at St. Finbar Roman Catholic Church on 20th Street.

The 22-year-old died on January 29 after he was stabbed in the chest during what police described as a 'large dispute' outside a restaurant in Bay Ridge.

Just be 4 a.m. responding officers found Donofrio and another 22-year-old man who had suffered a slash wound to the head outside Catrinas Mexican Grill on 3rd Avenue.

Both were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where Donofrio was pronounced dead.

The next day, 19-year-old Kevin Cuatlacuatl was arrested.

He's facing murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

D'Onofrio had been apart of the city's carriage horse driver community since he was eight years old and followed his father into the historic horse-carriage trade.

