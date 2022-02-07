Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11543943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upon leaving the store, Suffolk County police say the woman saw a woman filming her.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- No injuries were reporter after firefighters responded to a fire at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown on Monday.The fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the building located at 401 7th Ave. just after 2 p.m.Nearly 80 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire at the 23-story building.Officials say the fire was under control shortly before 2:45 p.m. and no injuries were reported.The hotel permanently closed its doors on April 1, 2020.----------