Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown

Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- No injuries were reporter after firefighters responded to a fire at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown on Monday.

The fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the building located at 401 7th Ave. just after 2 p.m.

Nearly 80 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire at the 23-story building.



Officials say the fire was under control shortly before 2:45 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The hotel permanently closed its doors on April 1, 2020.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

