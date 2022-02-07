Fire breaks out at Hotel Pennsylvania building in Midtown

The fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the building located at 401 7th Ave. just after 2 p.m.
Nearly 80 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire at the 23-story building.
Officials say the fire was under control shortly before 2:45 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
The hotel permanently closed its doors on April 1, 2020.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
