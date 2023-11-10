Fire burns through home in Baldwin, Nassau County

Firefighters battled a fire in a two-story home in Baldwin in Nassau County.

BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Baldwin, Nassau County early Friday.

The fire broke out inside the two-story home on Bertha Drive around 6 a.m.

Most of the fire was knocked down by 6:30 a.m. but the fire was not yet deemed under control.

Firefighters were inside the home conducting searches and continuing to put out the fire.

So far there is no word on any injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

ALSO READ | Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching from 7 On Your Side

Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching Nina Pineda shares her November best bets for this Black Friday.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.