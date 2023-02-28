VIDEO: Home explodes during Pompton Lakes house fire

POMPTON LAKES, NJ (WABC) -- Police body camera video captured the moment a house exploded in Pompton Lakes back on January 14.

In the video, you can see a fireball erupting from the back of the house. The explosion sent flames, glass and debris flying.

One man was rescued from inside the home, and two firefighters suffered burns and were brought to the hospital. Three other firefighters were treated at the scene.

According to the Pompton Lakes Fire Department, the fire was called in by a police sergeant driving through the area.

It is still unclear what exactly caused the explosion.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.