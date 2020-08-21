7 firefighters hurt as multi-alarm fire burns through home on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a home on Staten Island early Friday, leaving seven firefighters with minor injuries.Video from Citizen App showed flames shooting through the roof of the Holly Avenue home.Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 3 a.m.Four people were inside the home. Everyone was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.Seven firefighters sustained minor injuries, mainly bumps and bruises.Four were transported to Staten Island University Hospital North and three to Staten Island University Hospital South.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------