1 person seriously injured in Whitestone house fire

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Queens early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in the home on 18th Avenue in Whitestone.
Firefighters say there was a lot of clutter within the home.
The person was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their identity is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
