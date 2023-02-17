1 person seriously injured in Whitestone house fire

One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Whitestone, Queens.

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Queens early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. in the home on 18th Avenue in Whitestone.

Firefighters say there was a lot of clutter within the home.

The person was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their identity is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

